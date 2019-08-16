Cape Girardeau man wanted on warrant for molestation of a minor, resisting arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are asking for help locating 36-year-old Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs.
Police said he is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony.
Twiggs is a registered sex offender. Police said he fled from officers in his vehicle and then on foot when they recently attempted to apprehend him.
Anyone in the community who may have information on Twiggs to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department as soon as possible at 573-335-6621 (Business Line) 573-339-6313 or the anonymous tip line. Text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
All calls can be kept completely confidential.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.