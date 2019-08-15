Union City, Tenn. schools recognized as one of the best in the state

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City school system has been recognized as Level 5 status, meaning it is one of the best in the state of Tennessee.
The school system has been designated as district-wide composite Level 5 in Tennessee by the state Department of Education reflecting growth and performance according to Communications Director Mike Hutchens.
Level 5 is two standards above average in district and school growth measure compared to the growth standard.
“We’re always happy and grateful to receive recognition for the good things going on in our school system,” UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said. “It’s always nice when our students and our staff are recognized for their efforts and hard work to be the best they can be. We’ll always put our students and their best interests first and, with our dedicated and driven teachers and students, the results will take care of themselves.”
Overall the school system earned an “advancing” status in achievement status, subgroup status and final determination, with Union City High School earning “Reward” status.
