Students returning to campus at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Classes for the fall semester begin at Murray State University on Tuesday, August 20.
Students are starting to return to campus. Activities are in full swing with the University’s Great Beginnings programs, which is in its 25th year.
The Blue & Gold Celebration for all incoming students will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 1 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium. Following that is the Parade of Racers.
Individuals are encouraged to wear Murray State gear, specifically blue and gold.
