Seep water recedes, trees start dying in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s still summer but some trees in East Cape Girardeau look like the dead of winter.
Now that flood waters are receding, many trees and shrubs in East Cape Girardeau are showing signs of stress and some are even losing branches and leaves.
A forester with the Missouri Department Of Conservation tells Heartland News that flooding hurts certain species more like White Oaks and Dogwoods.
If the tree looks dead and is near a home they recommend cutting it down but if the plant still has signs of life it can make a comeback on its own.
“If you wait a year, if the tree is stressed and it goes into this Fall and has plenty of energy in its root system it has a good chance of coming back next spring," said Kevin Brunke with the Department of Conservation. "If you have repeated flooding one spring after another it just increases the likelihood that the tree will decline even further or die.”
When trees are stressed they’re more susceptible to insect damage and infections from bacteria and a fungus. Also stagnant, still water has a higher chance of hurting a tree than flowing water.
