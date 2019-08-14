Quiet tonight across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are enjoyed a sunny day across the area with lower humidity. Temperatures still warmed in most areas near 90 give or take a degree. This evening will be warm but pleasant thanks to the lower humidity. Temperatures will fall through the 80s fairly quickly. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.
Thursday will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Thursday night we will be watching a line of storms move towards the Heartland. There is a chance these will move into our western counties before weakening during the pre-dawn hours Friday.
