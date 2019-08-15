One arrested in drug raid on Mayfield, Ky. home

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Several law enforcement agencies conducted a drug raid on a home near a residential area in Mayfield, Kentucky on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
At approximately 4:56 p.m., detectives with the Graves County and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices and the Kentucky State Police searched a home at 915 Depot St. just west of N. 15th St.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were investigating allegations that illegal drugs were being sold from the location.
During a search of the property, detectives state they found 46-year-old Timothy Hutchinson inside a detached garage next to the home.
Five handguns and ammunition were reportedly discovered in close proximity of Hutchinson.
Detectives said they also located a large variety of illegal drugs which included methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and various pills.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation revealed the drugs were being sold from this location inside the city limits of Mayfield.
Hutchison was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail on the following charges:
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz to <5lbs.) 1st offense (firearm enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st off-(>or= 2 GMs Methamphetamine) (firearm enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st off-(<4 GMS Cocaine) (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, 5 Counts
- Illegal possession of Legend Drug(firearm enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st off-(>or=10 D.U. drug unspecified)(firearm enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st off-(<20 D.U. drug unspecified)(firearm enhanced)
- Drug Paraphernalia-buy/possess (firearm enhanced)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd degree,1st off –(<20 D.U. Drug unspecified SCH3)(firearm enhanced)
The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation in the case is on-going.
