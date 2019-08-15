Ohio pair arrested after traffic stop on I-24

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Columbus, Ohio couple was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 24 near Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday, August 14.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped after it was seen driving erratically westbound on the interstate near the 5.8 mile marker.
During the stop, deputies and detectives determined the woman driving wasn’t the same person listed on the driver’s license she had produced. Her real name was Christine Hammaker, 47, of Columbus, Ohio and she was wanted on a felony warrant in Ohio.
The passenger Donald Woodward, 43, of Columbus, Ohio showed a marijuana pipe and gave it to deputies.
A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, smoking pipes, syringes and $10,820 believed to be from drug sales.
Hammaker was charged with careless driving, trafficking, ID theft, possession of marijuana. Woodward was charged with trafficking, ID theft and marijuana possession.
Both were unemployed at the time of their arrests and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
