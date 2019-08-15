Man convicted of domestic violence arrested for trying to buy gun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested for trying to buy a gun.
The man was convicted of fourth degree assault-domestic violence involving a gun in McCracken County in 2019 according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation showed that Steven L Davis, 38, of Paducah, Ky. had gone to a business and tried to buy a gun from a licensed firearms dealer. Davis was denied the purchase during the NICS instant check process.
Davis was arrested later by deputies at the county court house. Detectives interviewed Davis and he confessed to trying to buy the gun.
He was taken to the county jail.
