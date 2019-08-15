Jackson School Resource Officers head back to school along with students

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer is out and school is in for Jackson, Missouri students.
Along with the kids, School Resource Officers (SRO) are heading back to school.
The Jackson Police Department announced the SRO assignments for the school year in a social media post.
- Sgt. Chad Ludwig South Elementary, East Elementary, North Elementary, Millersville Elementary & Gordonville Elementary.
- SRO. Megan Houseman Jackson Jr. High School, West Lane Elementary
- SRO. Ron Styer- Jackson High School
- SRO. Tim Lester- Jackson Middle School, Orchard Elementary
The Facebook post featured comments full of thanks and support for all the officers do.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.