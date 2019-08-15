Hickman, Ky. city commissioner dies in crash

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - A city commissioner died in a crash on Thursday morning, August 15.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 and 166, commonly known as the "Y" in Hickman.
They said the vehicle lost control while driving south on Hwy. 125 and went off the road. It flipped several times before coming to a rest.
The driver, identified as Phillip Williams, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Williams was a current city commissioner and had been serving since 2007.
He also served as a bookkeeper for the Fulton County Middle School and high school girls basketball teams.
