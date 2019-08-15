First Alert Thursday Forecast

A bit nicer today thanks to slightly lower humidity levels blowing in from the north. Highs this afternoon will range from the mid 80s north to about 90 south….with mainly sunny skies and dew points in the 60s. Tonight should stay quiet and mild, with lows mostly in the 60s. By tomorrow surface winds will begin to swing back around to the south, and humidity levels will begin to rebound. In addition, starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend, there will be at least a slight chance of thunderstorms. Forecast models continue to show the likelihood of storms complexes developing over the plains and moving east toward our region. While the bulk should stay north, the southern edge of any such complexes could brush the Heartland tomorrow thru the weekend.