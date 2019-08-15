First Alert: Sunny, comfortable temps today

(KFVS) - Expect more sunshine and high temperatures today.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will range from the mid 80s north to the upper 80s south.
Dew points will be even lower today making it feel more comfortable than yesterday.
We will watch a complex form late tonight to our northwest that will likely move into portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois by early morning Friday.
Storms that move into these portions of the Heartland could be strong to severe.
The heat and humidity levels will rise heading into this weekend with a chance of isolated showers/storms every day.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.