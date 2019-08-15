Clear and Less Humid Morning

We will have another mostly sunny day across the Heartland with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s north to the upper 80s south. Dew points will be even lower today making it feel more pleasant than yesterday.
Late tonight, we will watch a complex form to our northwest that will likely move into portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois by early morning Friday. Storms that move into these portions of the Heartland could be strong to severe.
The heat and humidity levels will rise heading into this weekend with a chance of isolated showers/storms every day.
-Lisa
