Cape Girardeau man accused of leading police on chase, hiding in mud by river

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase through Cape Girardeau that ended at the river near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
Rodney “Ralphie” Jean Harris, 40, is being held on existing warrants with further charges pending.
According to Cape Girardeau police, at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, they say Harris driving on William Street.
Police said they knew he was wanted on a felonious parole violation warrant, as well as an additional misdemeanor warrant.
When officers tried to pull him over, they said he didn’t stop and tried to lose them by driving away. He eventually drove into a creek near the Mississippi River bank and ran.
Police say K-9 Thor and his handler tracked Harris along the river bank for about one-quarter of a mile. They say he was arrested without incident as he hid in some rocks and mud in a shallow portion of the river near the bridge.
The vehicle Harris was driving was found to have been stolen from Union County, Ill.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.