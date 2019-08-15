Bunge to relocate from New York to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bunge has announced the relocation of its global headquarters from White Plains, New York, to the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The agriculture giant currently employs 525 workers at its office in Chesterfield, with 25 more at it’s creative solutions center in St. Charles.
“We are pleased to have a global food and agribusiness company like Bunge here in our state,” Governor Parson said. “Agriculture has always been the backbone of our Missouri economy, and we look forward to continuing to work with Bunge to advance the future of the industry.”
“While St. Louis is already an important hub for Bunge and our current North American operations, the city is also home to a number of food, agriculture, animal health and plant science organizations, and customers,” said Gregory A. Heckman, Bunge’s CEO. “We look forward to the new growth and development opportunities which our expanded St. Louis presence will provide.”
The new global headquarters is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.
