Briggs and Stratton facility to close in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - After more than three decades in Murray, Kentucky the Briggs and Stratton Facility is set to close.
The Corporation announced the closure on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Corporation officials said they plan to consolidate production of small vertical-shaft engines at the plant into the Poplar Bluff, Missouri facility.
This consolidation will take place by the fall of 2020 according to corporation officials.
Members of the Board of Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) said around 600 full time positions will be affected.
Board members expect tens of millions of dollars in lost wages.
Employees impacted by the consolidation of plants have the opportunity to relocate to another facility according to corporation officials. The plant in Poplar Bluff will be hiring to accommodate the increased production being added.
Board members said the majority of employees are from Calloway County but a significant amount of workers are from Graves Co., Ky, Marshall Co., Ky. and Henry Co., Tenn. as well.
Corporation officials said the market for small vertical-shaft engines has not grown for various reasons. This includes a difficult housing market driven by the lack of affordable single-family homes in the United States, officials said.
