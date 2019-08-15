2 arrested on meth-related charges after search

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man and woman are facing charges after law enforcement found drugs in a Paducah, Kentucky home on Wednesday, August 14.
During a search of the home in the 2800 block of Bradley Street, detectives found methamphetamine, scales, baggies, syringes, and smoking pipes.
According to the sheriff’s office, Meghan Chapman, 33, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges.
Corey Copeland, 18, of Wickliffe, Ky. was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges.
Both were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
