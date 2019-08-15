3 arrested on drug, shoplifting charges in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 911 call prompted McCracken County Sheriff’s Office officials to respond to a business on Lone Oak Road on Aug. 15.
According to deputies, three people were taken into custody.
- Christopher F Buntin, 43 of Paducah, is facing the following charges:
- 1 Count - Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) Under $500
- Christy Buchanan, 51of Paducah, is facing the following charges:
- 1 Count- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) Under $500
- 1 Count- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 1 Count- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine)
- 1 Count- Failure to Notify DOT of an Address Change
- Mitchell White, 35 of Paducah is facing the following charges:
- 1 Count- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) Under $500
- 1 Count- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- 1 Count- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 1 Count- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (methamphetamine)
Deputies said while on the phone with dispatchers, employees of the business said three people got into a black vehicle and left on Lone Oak road heading toward I-24
Detectives with McCracken County Sheriff’s Department saw the vehicle in the area of Glenn Street and Loan Oak Rd.
The county’s Storm Team conducted a traffic stop and approached the vehicle.
The stolen property described by the business employee was visible inside the vehicle.
Officials said they searched the vehicle and found multiple stolen items from at least two locations.
One local business was not aware of the theft until deputies approached them about the property.
Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was also located inside the vehicle according to deputies.
Officials said White has an extensive criminal history involving at least a dozen shoplifting convictions. This includes a 2016 case where he assaulted a store employee in the commission of the theft in Boyd County, Kentucky.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives said they expect the charges to be upgraded to felony theft due to the three conspiring to work in conjunction to shoplift from area businesses.
