2 accused of child abuse, neglect in Bollinger Co., Mo. after 8 year old with disabilities found malnourished, tested positive for meth

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are facing charges after a child with disabilities was found in neglectful conditions and allegedly had meth in her system.
Megan Burrow, 31, and Shawn Blaney, 35, both of Fredericktown, were charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of animal abuse.
Both were in court on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and pleaded not guilty.
According to court documents, authorities were alerted on Wednesday, August 7 by Missouri Children’s Division in reference to a report of child abuse and neglect.
Authorities say three children, two dogs, two adult cats and nine kittens lived with Burrow and Blaney in a home on Highway 72 West. The children were ages eight, five and three.
Court documents state the eight-year-child was dependent on a trach and feeding tube.
All three children were placed into protective custody by court order on Wednesday, July 31.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, authorities learned the eight-year-old child had previously been taken to the hospital for failure to thrive and alleged child neglect after Burrow allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Burrow said, “This is the last weekend she [child] would be alive.”
The hospital reported the eight year old arrived with severe cradle cap and was “disheveled.” They also reported that leftover food was around the feeding tube insertion site, as well as a dirty dressing over the trach insertion.
Court documents state the child also had the beginnings of pressure ulcers on the face, ear and tailbone; and her nails were significantly overgrown. She was reportedly extremely malnourished.
The child was later taken to a St. Louis hospital.
According to court documents, on Aug. 1, the child tested positive for methamphetamine.
Court documents state that at a doctor’s office on July 11, the child weighed 50 pounds. By the time the child was admitted to the St. Louis hospital on Aug. 1, the child weighed 30 pounds, 4 ounces.
Investigators say they confirmed on Aug. 12 that funeral arrangements were bought for the child on July 31 after statements were allegedly made that the child would pass away by Aug. 2.
Shawn Blaney allegedly requested special permission to go to the home to see the child “as her death was expected to be very soon.”
According to investigators, Megan Burrow tried to start end-of-life care and/or hospice for the child against the recommendations from medical professionals who said it wasn’t necessary.
During an interview with authorities, Burrow allegedly said Shawn Blaney would continue to come and go from the home even though it was a violation of his probation/parole.
Investigators say Burrow told them she was unaware of how the child was able to ingest or consume meth, and that she was positive for meth because she had used one time “due to being tired.”
According to court documents, Burrow provided a urine sample after the interview which tested positive for meth.
Blaney was arrested and taken to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed.
At the time of his arrest, investigators said he was on probation/parole for a prior burglary conviction out of Madison County.
