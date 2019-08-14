Woman arrested on drug charges following welfare check

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check on Aug. 13 around 12:22 p.m.
They responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Sunset Drive.
Christal Ylitalo, 50 of Paducah, was contacted on the property.
She was found to have an active warrant for a probation violation.
Deputies said Ylitalo was in possession of approximately 5.0 grams of methamphetamine and money they believe she got from illegal narcotics sales.
Ylitalo was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.