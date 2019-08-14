What you need to know Aug. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The forecast looks more pleasant if you have outdoor plans.
Lisa Michaels says today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
It will still feel a little muggy with higher dew points, but not as bad as the past few days.
Temperatures will hold in the low 90s as we head into the weekend with humidity increasing as well.
There are small chances for scattered rain/storms mainly on Sunday heading into next week.
- The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning people to not dump their aquariums.
- Harrisburg Police are searching for suspects in connection to a theft at Huck’s convenient store.
- The flood-stricken area of East Cape, Illinois along the Mississippi River is dealing with possible looting activity
- One man is making crosses and raising money for a church that burnt down in Scott City, Mo.
A pit bull mix, needed help after she got her teeth hooked in the bars of her crate.
A man accused of walking into a Missouri Walmart fully armed is telling his side of the story.
