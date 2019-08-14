Tonight will be the coolest night of the week

A pretty nice evening setting up for most of the Heartland. Tonight we will actually feel the coolest numbers of the week. With that said, lows tonight will be in the mid 60s. Thursday look pretty nice as well, with dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We are watching for a morning complex of storms early Friday. If those do make it into the Heartland, they could be strong. It’s something we will watch closely for you. The weekend looks hot and humid with a few storms possible.