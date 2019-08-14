Suspect wanted for attempting to take ATM from hardware-grocery store

DALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an early morning business break-in.
At approximately 3 a.m. a deputy responded to a burglary call at the Hunt’s Hardware & Grocery in Dale, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect attempted to take an ATM.
In pictures posted on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspect is seen outside of the store and may have left the store in a green pick-up truck.
It is not clear if the suspect stole anything from the store.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office at 618-643-2511, leave a Facebook message or leave an anonymous tip at their website.
