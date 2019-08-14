Southeast Missouri State University welcoming students back for fall semester

All students are invited to the Move-In Bash planned for 8-10 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center to kick off the 2019 semester with a walk down memory lane at the all-new Kidult Pop Party. One of the most interactive and fun dance parties, the Kidult Pop Party features nine Instagram-ready inflatables, a retro games zone with classic consoles on massive screens, a custom-designed bounce house, and Kidult Tour DJ dropping pop throwback from the past two decades and much more.