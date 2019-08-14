Southeast Missouri State University welcoming students back for fall semester

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State is set to welcome its newest Redhawks for the 2019-2020 academic year.
A full slate of opening week festivities will begin on Thursday, Aug. 15.
“It’s an exciting time to be at Southeast, and Opening Week brings campus back to life,” said Katie Krodinger, director of New Student Programs at Southeast. “New Student Programs, the faculty and staff, and our returning students can’t wait for the newest Redhawks to join us.”
Opening Week begins with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Students will report to the Student Recreation Center to pick up their room keys and begin checking into their residence hall rooms.
Early Bird Move-In begins at 6 a.m., followed by New Student Move-In with assigned times starting at 8 a.m.
More than 900 upperclassmen student volunteers will be on hand throughout the day to welcome new students and help move their belongings into their rooms.
In the evening, all new students will have a meeting in their residence hall with their resident assistant and hall director to introduce them to on-campus living.
All students are invited to the Move-In Bash planned for 8-10 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center to kick off the 2019 semester with a walk down memory lane at the all-new Kidult Pop Party. One of the most interactive and fun dance parties, the Kidult Pop Party features nine Instagram-ready inflatables, a retro games zone with classic consoles on massive screens, a custom-designed bounce house, and Kidult Tour DJ dropping pop throwback from the past two decades and much more.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, students who have not attended a First STEP Orientation will have the opportunity to attend the last 2019 session and register for classes before the fall semester begins.
Students living off-campus are invited to attend Commute and Connect! and pick up a free Southeast T-shirt and Engage in 8! booklet at 10:45 a.m. in the Show Me Center lobby.
Welcome Convocation, the signature Opening Week event for all new students, begins at 11 a.m. in the Show Me Center. It’s the one time all students entering Southeast in fall 2019 will be together. Welcome Convocation encourages students to get excited about Southeast through giveaways, contests, interactive games and spirited activities. At noon, Southeast President Carlos Vargas and inspirational speaker and best-selling author John O’Leary will address the incoming class.
From 3- 4:30 p.m., students will break into their respective colleges and hear from the dean of their college as well as interact with faculty members from their departments.
At 4:30 p.m., new students will gather at Houck Stadium for their first Southeast family portrait.
At 7 p.m., students are invited to participate in a Southeast tradition, the annual Ice Cream Pig Out sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA) in the Student Recreation Center. This all-you-can-eat event brings friends together to enjoy ice cream and have fun.
All students are invited to finish the evening with a performance by Harlem-based magician and illusionist, Kid Ace, at 8 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, students are invited to a whole host of events.
Events include under the sea yoga and drum to the beat at the Recreation Center.
In the afternoon, students may participate in Create Your Canvas with Campus Life and Event Services from 3-5 p.m.
At noon, a College of Education, Health and Human Studies Freshman Welcome Picnic is planned, inviting all freshman majors from all areas of study to play kickball, get information about student organizations, enjoy free food and meet faculty and staff.
Also scheduled at noon is the Honors Welcome Back Picnic. Students with the Jane Stephens Honors Program are invited to enjoy yard games, food and connect with other Honors students.
Students may learn about the multitude of opportunities offered outside the classroom at the Student Involvement Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. in the University Center.
Closing out events on Saturday, the Student Activities Council will sponsor a welcome back movie, Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” at 9 p.m. in Academic Hall Auditorium.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, opening week leaders will give tours around campus at 2 and 3 p.m. Interested students should bring their class schedule and meet at the Kala M. Stroup Fountain on the Plaza in front of Kent Library.
All students are encouraged to attend the Welcome Back Picnic from 4-6 p.m. in the Show Me Center. The picnic offers food and freebies from Cape Girardeau businesses and organizations, University departments and student organizations, and will be a wonderful kickoff to the fall semester.
Fall classes begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Welcome Back Tents will be stationed at various campus locations beginning at 7:30 a.m. on both Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, offering students a map, water and snacks before heading to class.
