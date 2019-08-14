Social media post shows Jefferson Co., Ill. officials entering residence, promises further details

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with Mt. Vernon’s Police Department released a photo that has people asking questions on social media.
The post appears to show officials entering a residence.
In the post, police referred to the incident an “Early morning wake up courtesy of the Mt Vernon Police Department / Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team.”
They also said additional details on the incident will be released later today.
We’ll update this story with those details when they become available.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.