Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau a finalist for $25K grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has the potential to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
The program is asking for the communities help by voting for them online.
The money would help provide client services at their new shelter.
Shelter staff said voting starts on Aug. 14 and runs through Aug. 23 for residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address.
Anyone may vote up to 10 votes per day.
Staff said on Sept. 25, the Top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
The Safe House is one of only four Neighborhood Assist® finalists in the state, the only domestic violence program finalist in the state and the only finalist in Southeast Missouri according to staff.
