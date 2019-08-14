Rusty finds are golden for one museum

Mystery Finds In Black River
By Miranda Reynolds | August 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 8:26 AM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Regular construction of a bridge finds not only backed up traffic, but a revolver and gaff in the murky waters below.

Regular construction of a bridge finds not only backed up traffic, but a revolver and gaff in the murky waters below. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The Arkansas Highway Department of Transportation worked on the Highway 67 bridge for roughly three years.

Work below the bridge was required and that’s when they found several items.

The Randolph County Museum of Transportation and Commercial History is holding the finds.
A revolver (not used for hunting), a gaff (a tool for deep-sea fishing), railroad spikes and keys were found.

Several artifacts were in such disrepair they were deemed “unidentifiable.”

Bill Carroll, the Preservation Specialist for the Randolph County Museum of Transportation and Commercial History, said the Black River is filled with a great history.

“As we say, you can see more of Arkansas’s early history within 20 miles of Pocahontas than anywhere else in the state,” he said.

The artifacts are on display at the Randolph County Museum of Transportation and Commercial History.

Their hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

