Paducah woman asking for money attempts to cash stolen check is later arrested
Linzee Mills has been arrested after attempting to cash a forged check (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | August 14, 2019 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:54 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail after officials say she attempted to cash a stolen check.

Linzee Mills, 25, is facing charges of burglary second-degree and criminal possession of forged instrument second-degree.

Her arrest came after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about a woman going door to door in the Lone Oak area asking for money.

Deputies said on one occasion Mills was invited into a home and given money.

She stole a check from that home according to officials.

She then forged the check and attempted to cash it at a bank.

