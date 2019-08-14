Paducah woman asking for money attempts to cash stolen check is later arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail after officials say she attempted to cash a stolen check.
Linzee Mills, 25, is facing charges of burglary second-degree and criminal possession of forged instrument second-degree.
Her arrest came after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about a woman going door to door in the Lone Oak area asking for money.
Deputies said on one occasion Mills was invited into a home and given money.
She stole a check from that home according to officials.
She then forged the check and attempted to cash it at a bank.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.