Murray State University Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders opens August 22

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders will formally open August 22.
The Center was created to help meet the unique needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception from 1–2 p.m. in Alexander Hall to mark the occasion.
Led by Murray State University school psychology program director Dr. Sean Simons, this facility was designed to provide timely, comprehensive and affordable diagnostic evaluations and treatment options for children of all ages who demonstrate at-risk symptoms for ASD and to help support families. Beginning this fall, the clinic will offer applied behavior analysis therapy out of Alexander Hall as space permits.
The Center is part of a University training clinic that employs graduate students in school psychology. These students operate under the direct supervision of an experienced licensed psychologist to work with individuals with ASD and their families. This model allows the facility to offer reduced fees for families who might not have a cost-effective option otherwise.
The Center is purposefully designed to maintain a short waiting list in order to help families receive a timely appointment. On average, a family seeking an evaluation would only wait between 3-6 weeks to be seen.
Affordability is another focus, with comprehensive ASD evaluations offered for $250 (the Center will not accept insurance, though sliding scale fee options are available). These fees are used exclusively to purchase testing materials and fund clinic assistantships for graduate students who are learning how to conduct the specialized assessments used.
“We decided to begin the CASD because of the growing need for support in this region,” Simons said. “Families in western Kentucky have limited options for seeking timely, affordable diagnosis and treatment options. We hope to grow in all areas, including therapy and community support. There’s an even greater need for getting kids treatment once they’re diagnosed, both for the child and families."
For more information, contact the Center at 270-809-6305 or email msu.assessmentcenter@murraystate.edu to learn more about offered services. Consultations are always free.
