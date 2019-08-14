Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen on July 25.
According to Captain Barry Morga, Carl Joe Tidwell, 55, was last seen in the Mississippi/Scott County area.
Tidwell was known to stay in contact with family and this behavior is not common for him.
There is no known direction or destination for Tidwell.
Tidwell is described as five-foot seven-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
He is also known to drive a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Missouri license plate YK2-Y5Z.
Anyone with information about Tidwell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 573-683-2111.
