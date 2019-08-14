2 men in custody after argument in vehicle turns into assault.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after officials in Union City, Tennessee said one pulled a knife out after the other assaulted him during an argument.
Gabriel Starks, 24 of Caruthersville, Mo., was placed in custody by another officer for domestic assault.
Devin Alexander, 26 of Union City, Tenn., was placed in custody for aggravated assault.
According to an officer, on Aug. 14 around 1:25 a.m. he discovered a vehicle that had run off the road at Reelfoot Avenue and Stad Ave.
The officer said he spoke to Devin Alexander who stated he and Gabriel Starks were in Walmart when they got into an argument.
That argument continued as they got into a vehicle according to Alexander.
The officer said Alexander stated that Starks reached over and poked or punched him in his eye.
Alexander then admitted that at that time he let go of the steering wheel and pulled a knife out on Starks.
Alexander said Starks grabbed the knife causing the handle to break off.
The officer said Alexander’s eye was red from the incident and Starks had a cut on his left hand from grabbing the knife.
Officials said the knife was taken in as evidence.
