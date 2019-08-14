Man arrested for cocaine possession in Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is facing drug-related charges following a home search in Herrin, Illinois on Wednesday, August 14.
Joseph Hart, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of N. 6th Street after a search by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and the Herrin Police Department.
Agents seized around 50 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and cash. Hart was arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and taken to the Williamson County Jail.
The investigation continues.
