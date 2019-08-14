1 killed in single vehicle crash in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials responded to a crash on State Highway 149 in Franklin County, Illinois around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Deputies with the sheriff’s department said the crash was near the intersection of River Road.
They found a single vehicle crash when they arrived.
According to officials, a 2016 Ram truck was traveling east on the roadway when it left the road and struck several trees and other debris.
The driver and only person in the vehicle is identified as 67-year-old Rick L. Thomas. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
