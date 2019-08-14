IDOT puts name, face to human toll of Scott’s Law violations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is pulling on driver's heartstrings in hopes of getting them to follow Scott's Law.
As a part of a campaign called Life or Death Illinois, IDOT released a new video that puts a name and face to the human toll that comes with all fatalities on the road.
The video identifies Kyle Deatherage, who was killed by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Ill.
It shows home video of Kyle and his young daughter playing and laughing together.
Scott’s Law requires all motorists to slow down and change lanes when approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing lights.
Following several deaths of state troopers, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation aimed strengthening the penalties for violations of Scott’s Law.
The measure expands Scott’s Law protections to include any stationary vehicle with authorized to have oscillating lights, first responders, IDOT workers, law enforcement officers and any individuals authorized to be on the highway within the scope of their employment or job duties.
It also increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott’s Law and to $750 for a second or subsequent violation.
The new legislation will take effect on January 1, 2020.
More than 1,000 people die each year on Illinois roads, and nearly 100% of these crashes are preventable, according to IDOT.
The Life or Death campaign is aimed at getting people to drive responsibly because “It really is a matter of life or death.”
