First Alert: More pleasant temps, dry conditions

(KFVS) - A slightly more pleasant forecast is expected today.
Lisa Michaels says if you have outdoor plans it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Although, we’ll still feel a little muggy with higher dew points, it won’t be as bad as the past few days.
Temperatures will hold in the low 90s as we head into the weekend with humidity increasing as well.
There are small chances for scattered rain/storms mainly on Sunday heading into next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.