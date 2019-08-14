35 filled backpacks to be donated to students in Shawnee College’s district

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Shawnee Community College faculty association filled backpacks with school supplies on Tuesday, August 13.
The supplies were bought with money collected by the members of the Future Teachers Organization during its annual Pack-a-Backpack. It included pens, pencils, paper and notebooks.
According to the College, the organization collected and filled 35 backpacks in 2019, and will distribute them among 23 different schools in the its district.
“We appreciate the abundance of donations this year and are grateful to the many employees and community partners who helped us ensure that so many local children have the supplies they need for educational success,” said Shawnee College Early Childhood Education/Teacher Education Instructor and Business/Occupational/Technology Division Chair Ruth Smith. “The Backpack Challenge is an event we look forward to participating in each year, and we are very proud of this year’s effort.”
For more information about the Shawnee College Future Teachers Association and how you can become involved, you can call Ruth Smith at 618-634-3347.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.