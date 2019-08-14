BBB: Use caution if buying a ticket for “Trap Music Wine Tasting”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Before you book a wine tasting for your group, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said to check the organization out.
Officials said an event listing for a “Trap Music Wine Tasting” event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said it will benefit domestic abuse and violence programs.
BBB officials said the listing includes no evidence that the organization is a registered charity.
That organization is Screaming Hearts Foundation located in Radcliff, Kentucky. The group is registered as a non-profit corporation but BBB officials said it is not recognized by the IRS as a charity.
This may mean, donations to the organization are not be tax-deductible.
The event is scheduled on Aug. 17 at an unnamed location.
BBB officials said there was a similar wine tasting event promoted by Screaming Hearts Foundation in Indianapolis on July 26.
It was cancelled at the last minute.
Consumers purchased tickets from Erotic Wine Tastings for that event and have posted on social media that they have not received refunds according to the BBB.
