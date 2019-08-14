Attorney: Man’s Walmart ‘stunt’ leaves woman badly injured

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Attorney David Ransin says his client, Rosemary Melton, suffered a broken neck, crushed elbow and broken hips in last Thursday's crash. Twenty-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, who is charged with making a terrorist threat, told law enforcement that he was testing whether the Walmart in Springfield would honor his constitutional right to bear arms. The incident happened just days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in Texas.