1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to McCracken Co. check fraud investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were charged in connection to a check fraud investigation.
John Marvin Winchester, Jr., 46, of Chestertown, Maryland, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Deputies are still looking for 54-year-old Neal Kimes, of Atlanta, on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception over $500 and under $10,000.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Reidland Road branch of Paducah Bank on Friday, August 9 for a report of someone trying to cash a fraudulent check.
The person was identified as Winchester.
Deputies say the check Winchester was trying to cash was made to a Paducah-area business.
They said a second suspect was in the bank earlier the same day and cashed a check made out on the account of the same business as the check Winchester had.
According to deputies, working with bank officials, they determined the checks were fraudulently created so they appeared to be issued by the Paducah business.
Winchester, along with another man, allegedly traveled to Paducah from Atlanta, Ga. on Aug. 8.
On Aug. 14, deputies identified the second man as Kimes. He is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.