Accused murderer, prison escapee to face new charges in court Wednesday

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - Curtis Watson, the man accused of murdering a prison administrator before escaping prison, appeared by video in court Wednesday.
Watson led authorities on a five-day search before his capture Sunday.
According to Tennessee Department of Correction, Watson sexually assaulted and killed 64-year-old prison administrator Debra Johnson before escaping from West Tennessee State Penitentiary last Wednesday.
He was captured in Henning after residents saw him on their surveillance video. Two female correctional officers took him into custody coming out of a soybean field hours later.
Watson now faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and escape.
District Attorney General Mark Davison says they’re looking into whether or not they may seek the death penalty.
Watson was being held in Tipton County at the request of the state. On Wednesday morning, authorities escorted him out of the jail in preparation for his hearing at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He’ll return to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after the hearing.
