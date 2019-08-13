Woman accused of holding 4 students at gunpoint

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wynne woman faces aggravated assault charges after police say she held four students raising money for a school program at gunpoint.
The alleged incident occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, on Morningside Drive, according to Chief Jackie Clark.
When officers arrived at the scene, Clark said they found 46-year-old Jerri Kelly standing with a gun pointing at the four students on the ground.
The children, whose ages were not released, told an officer they were selling discount cards for a school athletic program when Kelly pulled the gun on them.
Following an investigation, officers secured a warrant for Kelly’s arrest.
On Monday, Aug. 12, police arrested Kelly on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
