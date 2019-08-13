What you need to know Aug. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Once again just like yesterday morning, if you are in northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, scattered rain/storms are possible.
Lisa Michaels says frequent lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail can occur. There is a small but isolated chance of a storm becoming severe.
The front to our north will move south into the Heartland. During the afternoon, we will need to watch if there is redevelopment with storms along this front.
As of this morning, best chances look to be in the early afternoon in our central counties with storms continuing to move into western Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel through the late afternoon/early evening.
These storms will be feeding off a lot of energy which could produce strong to severe storms if they develop. The main impacts will be hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
Today will be another very hot and humid day with high temperatures ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat advisory(s) and excessive heat warning(s) will be held across the Heartland through this evening.
The weather will ‘cool’ down and stay dry for most of this week.
- The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man believed to be in danger.
- A man is facing murder charges in a woman’s death in West Frankfort, Ill.
- It was a dangerously hot first day of football practice for high school players in many parts of the Heartland.
- A Cape Girardeau air conditioning company said it’s a mild summer so far, which doesn’t help business.
A man’s missing dentures were found stuck in his throat eight days after surgery.
Video of a grizzly bear scratching her backside is going viral.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.