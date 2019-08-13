Voice your concerns aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Comments and concerns are welcome aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi with the Mississippi River Commission.
The Commission’s low water inspection trip will run from Aug. 19 through Aug. 23.
Here are the upcoming stops:
- Aug. 19 9 a.m. Caruthersville, MO (City Front)
- Aug. 20 9 a.m. Helena, AR (Helena Harbor Boat Ramp)
- Aug. 21 9 a.m. Vicksburg, MS (City Front)
- Aug. 23 9 a.m. Baton Rouge, LA (City Dock)
Four meetings have been scheduled that the public is invited to attend.
Commission members said they will meet with local partners, stakeholders and residents to hear concerns, ideas and issues.
If you plan on attending:
Register to speak in advance of the meeting.
Verbal presentations should be not more than five minutes in length.
Summarize the main points in your formal statement, and don’t forget to sign it.
There are a few more guidelines at https://www.mvd.usace.army.mil/MRC/.
