Tracking our next “cool down”

Tonight the weather will turn calmer and slightly cooler as well. Overnight lows will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning’s temperatures. Wednesday morning we will wake up to sunshine and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Dry skies expected Wednesday, but it will still be rather hot with highs near 90. The coolest air will push in for Thursday...but it’s hard to call it “cool”. Lows will be in the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We are watching for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms for Friday through the weekend.