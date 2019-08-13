Teachers and Administrators in Portageville, Mo. take part in active shooter training

Portageville, Mo. (KFVS) - Teachers and administrators in Portageville, Missouri get a sobering lesson in keeping students safe from an active shooter.
Portageville Elementary principal Kim Taylor said, each time they go through active shooter training, it feels so real.
"I've been through many of these, but I still get the same adrenaline rush," she said.
Taylor described what it feels like.
“It’s scared, it’s anxious, it’s worry because you don’t know what’s on the other side of the door if you’re behind that door and you’re locked in, you don’t know what’s out there,” she said.
Here’s a small scenario of the training. There’s a gunman in the hallway. Teachers are taught to turn off the lights and get their students to a safe place, out of the shooter’s sight.
School resource officer Chris Cooley said they change these drills based on actual mass-shooting events. He said they want the teachers to have an idea of what it’s really like.
"We make it as realistic as possible for the teachers, " Cooley said.
Cooley explained, “We have simulation gun fires so they do know what it does sound like and smells like in the hallways."
School Counselor Julie Hendrix said these drills really hit home for her.
“My brother was in the city where there were mass shootings and it makes it a lot more real,” she said.
Everyone in the Portageville district went through the training.
“We prepare for the worst and we prepare for the best,” Cooley said.
Hendrix said the drill still lingers in her mind even after it’s over.
“I’ll probably cry today after this training,” Hendrix said.
