School district offers students attendance incentives, includes a car

“Chronic absenteeism is a growing problem everywhere, and we were looking for a way to curtail that at Union City Schools,” said Miller. “I think we’re all motivated at the end of the day by a reward system. We’ve looked at a lot of different ways to address the absentee issue and we believe offering incentives is a good way to ensure that students will make their best effort to be at school every day. "No doubt that better attendance will maximize the learning experience for all our students.”