Possible looters worry East Cape Girardeau mobile home residents

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The flood-stricken area of East Cape, Illinois along the Mississippi River is dealing with possible looting activity after waters have receded.
Gregory Gabelman has lived in East Cape since 2007 and has been displaced more than once.
“This part of the community it a total disaster... it’s a ghost town, there’s nobody here," he said.
After the 2019 flooding ravaged their homes for nine weeks, on Tuesday, Gabelman worried about possible looting.
“They’ve looted central air units,” Gabelman said.
According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, the department received a call about looting.
Village of East Cape Trustee Jason Tubbs said stealing from the community makes a bad situation worse.
“It’s just adding insult to injury, it’s as if our community hasn’t lost enough and as if the people that reside here...they lost their homes they’ve lost everything.”
However, he is serious about protecting his people in the community.
“We are asking people to stay away from this area. If you don’t belong here, don’t come here,” Tubbs said.
Barricades in to the East Cape Campground were put down to block trespassers. Sheriff Brown said they have and will continue to patrol that area. If anyone is caught looking, they could be charged with burglary.
“If they can take your last dollar they would..that’s the kind of people we have to worry about here," Gabelman said. "I have to somehow rebound from this.”
On Tuesday night, village leaders in East Cape are meeting to vote on whether to condemn the trailer park, because of the extensive flooding damage.
