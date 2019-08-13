Police shoot, kill armed man they say made threats to Kansas City mall

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/CBS) - Police in Kansas City say they shot and killed an armed man on Tuesday, August 13 after he walked into a hotel and made a threat toward the Legends Outlets.
Jacob Honeycutt, the general manager of the Country Inn and Suites, said the man walked up to the front desk and told hotel staff, “I just murdered my wife. I’m armed and dangerous. I’m headed to the Legends. You better call police."
Hotel staff called police and the man reportedly left the hotel.
Police said the suspect went to his trunk, retrieved a rifle and shot at officers. Officers returned fire, killing him.
They said all attempts were made to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.
