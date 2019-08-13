Paducah, Ky. flood gates to temporary close as crews begin repair work

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah Engineering-Public Works Department will be closing the flood gates on Broadway Street and Kentucky Avenue for concrete repairs.
According to the City of Paducah, Kentucky, crews will be delivering loads of rip-rap to fill a portion of the riverbank on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Crews hope to finish that day, but it could extend into Thursday.
The damage to the riverfront occurred due to the docking of riverboats during recent high river stages on the Ohio River.
