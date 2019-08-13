Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports non-native fish caught in lake near Moberly, warns against dumping aquariums

By Amber Ruch | August 13, 2019 at 6:27 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:27 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning people to not dump their aquariums after a non-native fish was found in a lake.

According to MDC, an African Cichlid was caught in a lake near Moberly.

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

They say this fish was likely dumped into the water from an aquarium.

Conservation agents recommend taking unwanted fish to a store like Petco, where they said they can be re-homed.

The Department said dumping an aquarium can introduce parasites and disease to native fish.

