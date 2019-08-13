Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports non-native fish caught in lake near Moberly, warns against dumping aquariums

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning people to not dump their aquariums after a non-native fish was found in a lake.
According to MDC, an African Cichlid was caught in a lake near Moberly.
They say this fish was likely dumped into the water from an aquarium.
Conservation agents recommend taking unwanted fish to a store like Petco, where they said they can be re-homed.
The Department said dumping an aquarium can introduce parasites and disease to native fish.
